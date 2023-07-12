Lady Flashes eager to end a long softball playoff drought Published 4:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

1 of 7

When he came on board as St. Aloysius’ softball coach, Mike Foley wasn’t sure what he’d find.

A team in disarray? One ready to ascend to the top of the MAIS standings? Or just a program needing a push in the right direction?

He was pleasantly surprised to find exactly what he was hoping for — a young roster that is hungry to win and set up for the kind of sustained success he wants to build.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re in really good shape. We’re yards ahead of where I expected to be. We have a very good group, and there are some outstanding kids in each age group,” Foley said. “(Former coach Savannah Buck) played a lot of eighth-graders last year and it benefited them. We are in really good shape as far as the talent pool. The outlook is really good for the future, also, because we have some really good seventh-graders.”

St. Al will begin its 2023 schedule on July 28, with a home game vs. Madison-St. Joe at the Betty Hearn Softball Complex. It’s the start of a new era, as Foley takes over for the departed Savannah Buck, and also the next step in a rebuilding process.

The Lady Flashes finished 9-15 in 2022, their best record since moving from the MHSAA to the MAIS in 2015. The only seniors on the roster are catcher Maddy McSherry and infielder Raegan Thornell. Most of the starers are back from last year.

McSherry batted .369, with five doubles and a team-high 14 RBIs in 2022. Outfielder Ali Grace Luke hit .354 and scored 19 runs. And returning in the pitcher’s circle is junior ace Kyleigh Cooper, who had 152 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings.

Cooper also led the team with a .424 batting average.

The returning talent has the Lady Flashes confident they’re ready to climb the next rung on the ladder to success.

“Last year we had a great season. That was one of our best in a long time. Just the progression, I think we can definitely make it to the playoffs this year,” McSherry said.

Foley said a main focus of his offseason program was keeping his players fresh. The team maintained a regular practice schedule in June, then took the first two weeks of July off before returning to begin the run-up to the opener.

The MAIS softball season starts in late July, and St. Al’s last game is on the first official day of fall, Sept. 21.

“At this point last year we were practicing for six months and we were all almost dead. We were burned out and the season wasn’t even started,” Cooper said. “He’s trying to keep us fresh and it’s really shown because we’re having a lot of fun.”

The Lady Flashes only had one summer game to gauge their progres, but were encouraged by it. They lost 4-3 to Warren Central when the Lady Vikes scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning. St. Al outhit WC 8-7, and Cooper had four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Cooper said she was more impressed with how the Lady Flashes played than the final result.

“When errors were made, we didn’t shut down. We built each other back up. We were able to come back from it and continue to play as a team,” Cooper said.

Another big goal for the Lady Flashes is reaching the playoffs. They haven’t been to the postseason since joining the MAIS eight years ago.

If they needed some extra incentive to end that drought, the Class 5A state tournament — the MAIS plays a double-elimination tournament rather than a traditional series-based playoff bracket — will be in Vicksburg.

Foley said there was no extra pressure on the Lady Flashes in having to qualify for a tournament that’s in their hometown. Instead, he hopes it’s a defining moment for the program.

“If there’s no pressure, then it’s probably not a good deal. So there’s got to be some pressure. I put pressure on myself to do the best job I can do all the time, so I don’t perceive it as additional pressure,” he said. “I said when I took the job I wanted to make the playoffs and be a program for the future. That’s really what this is all about, is building a program for the future that’s long lasting and not a two-year run.”

2023 ST. ALOYSIUS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

All games at 6 p.m. unless noted

July 28 — Madison-St. Joe

July 31 — at Tallulah Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Aug. 3 — Riverfield, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5 — Jackson Victors, TBA

Aug. 5 — Discovery Christian, TBA

Aug. 7 — at Madison-St. Joe

Aug. 8 — at Simpson Academy

Aug. 10 — Central Hinds

Aug. 14 — Carroll Academy

Aug. 19 — at MRA Jamboree, TBA

Aug. 21 — *Adams County Christian

Aug. 22 — *at Cathedral

Aug. 24 — Simpson Academy

Aug. 28 — *Copiah Academy

Sept. 5 — Jackson Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Jackson Victors

Sept. 9 — *Providence Classical, Noon (DH)

Sept. 11 — *at Adams County Christian

Sept. 12 — *at Copiah Academy

Sept. 13 — Jackson Academy

Sept. 18 — *Cathedral

Sept. 19 — at Riverfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Tallulah Academy, 4:15 p.m.

*MAIS District 4-5A games

Featured Local Savings