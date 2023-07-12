LOOKING BACK: What’s in a lot?

By Nancy Bell, Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation

The first house on this lot, 1110 South St., was owned by Joseph and Emma Hirsch.

On Jan. 8, 1896, a fire in the conservatory of their “elegant” residence was caused when a coal oil stove was “upset.” According to the Daily Commercial Herald, volunteers “rushed into the burning building and assisted in saving its contents.”

One of those people was T.G. Burchett Jr., who was “hit by a portion of the falling roof and knocked senseless” and was “soon resuscitated, having been only stunned.” The house was a complete loss and Hirsch hired Vicksburg architect William Stanton to design a new house for the lot, which is pictured here. The new Queen Anne house had a stone façade, a tower, and, according to the Herald, it was the best-lighted house in the city, containing 100 lights.

Joseph Hirsch was born in Satartia, Miss., and educated in New York City. He was a soldier during the Civil War, following which he moved to Vicksburg.

He married Emma Gotthelf, the daughter of Rabbi Gotthelf, and they had three children. Joseph was a lawyer with Miller, Smith and Hirsch and later Smith, Hirsch and Landau. He was also a judge and the vice president of Delta Trust and Banking Company.

In January 1909, Hirsch was elected president of the B.B. Club for the 25th consecutive year, and was given a silver “loving cup.” He was also a member of the Elks Club, the Knights of Pythias and the Odd Fellows and was the president of the library board.

Hirsch died after a long illness on Jan. 13, 1923. The Vicksburg Evening Post reported that Hirsch was “generous, affable, highly talented and was always active in all of the public movements of the good of the community.”

Emma continued to live in the house following his death and then by 1929, her daughter, Edith, and husband Moses Landau lived here. By 1935, Emma Shannon, widow of Burrus, called the house home and then in the 1960s, Reggie Ellis, the owner of Help Yourself Super Market lived here.

The house burned in the late 1970s and a parking lot replaced it.