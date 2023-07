Theresa Gray Williams Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Mrs. Theresa Gray Williams passed away on July 8, in Jackson, Miss., at the age of 59.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Willis and Son’s Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, MS.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, July 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

