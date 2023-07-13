Carol Marie Shears Published 11:30 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Funeral services for Carol Marie Shears are to be held on Saturday, July 15 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Derrick Davis officiating; interment shall follow in the Seven Star Cemetery in Utica.

Carol Marie Shears passed away on Saturday, July 8 in the University Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 56. She had worked in the janitorial business and had attended Mt. Avaritt M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother Ludella Mae Evans Shears, a sister Callie Mae Shears, a brother Johnny Lee Shears, her grandparents, Henry and Margarite Shears, Jr., and Grandfather Richard Davenport Evans (RD).

She is survived by her son George Shears of Vicksburg, daughters Labertha Shears and Huley LaShawn Shears both of Vicksburg, father James Shears of Utica, MS, brothers James Earl Shears, Jr. and Willie James Shears both of Vicksburg, sister Geneva Shears Taylor of Jackson, MS and grandmother Ida Mae Evans of Vicksburg. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, an aunt, Edna Evans Dixon of Vicksburg, a cousin Shirley Pettway of Mobile, AL and a Godson D’Anthony Nash of Vicksburg.

