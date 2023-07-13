Goat Yoga returns Saturday at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market Published 1:04 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

A goat yoga class will take place once again at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The class will be led by instructor Leah Wheeless, who has taught yoga since 2007.

Wheeless said Saturday’s session will be a beginner-level course, similar to the previous class held on June 24. Cypress Break Farm will provide the goats for this weekend. They will provide three baby goats from around 3 to 6 months old for the class.

The farm will also provide two bottle-baby calves and a miniature pony for children to pet. Located in Vicksburg, Cypress Break Farm is owned by Kasey Slayton and her family.

“In 2015, we started with just dairy goats and selling our raw milk off the farm, and it has just grown from there,” Slayton said. “(The baby goats) are very friendly, very in your face.”

The Vicksburg Farmer’s Market takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Street Park in downtown Vicksburg. Patrons planning to participate in goat yoga will need to provide their own mats. Farmer’s market director Rebecca Sigh said there will be a bigger space than last time, so more people are welcome to come.

For more information, visit the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market’s Facebook page.