Vendor applications open for the 15th annual Holly Days Arts and Crafts Show Published 3:49 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announced this week that vendor applications are open for the 15th annual Holly Days Arts and Crafts Show.

The show will be held on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the show is $2. Holly Days will feature an assortment of vendors showcasing their products plus local talent will entertain the attendees.

Vendor applications are now being accepted. Space is limited and acceptance to the show will be based on the images of the crafts and art submitted with applications. Craft and art demonstrations are a plus. Although specific space requests will be considered, spaces will be assigned by the Review Committee, SCHF said in a release.

The show has become a much-anticipated annual event. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music while they shop the variety of vendors chosen from a wide range of categories.

Exhibit space is $60 for returning vendors and $65 for new vendors. Applications must be turned in by Aug. 31.

For more information or for an application, contact the SCHF office at 601-631-2997. Applications are also available at www.southernculture.org.