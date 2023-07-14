Marjorie Neumann Published 11:36 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Our beloved Mother, Marjorie Stelbrink Neumann departed us on July 13. Marjorie was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Michael, Illinois.

Marjorie grew up on a farm with chickens, livestock and crops. She spent her summers in the fields detasseling corn and gathering eggs from the hen house.

Marjorie met Don, her husband, at the University of Illinois where she majored in Art and joined Phi Mu Sorority.

After college, she worked in St. Louis as a Legal Secretary and at the department store Stix, Baer, and Fuller. Marjorie and Don married in 1955.

After Don returned from the Korean War, he was offered work at the Waterways Experiment Station as Chief of Computers. He and Marjorie moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi with Mark (son) in 1958. Heidi (daughter) was born in Vicksburg in 1959.

The Neumann Family loved living in Vicksburg and loved the residents and the community for over 60 years.

In their eighties, Marjorie and Don moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to be with both Mark and Heidi’s families who had relocated from California.

In Vicksburg, Marjorie was an art teacher at Carr Junior High School.

She was President of the Junior Auxiliary and the Garden Club, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and Math/English Tutor.

She worked many hours in community service doing various roles.

She water skied on the Mississippi River. She loved snow skiing and tennis. She enjoyed playing tennis with many women friends young and old well into her seventies. She was a devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church and worked as a Volunteer for the Altar Society as well as helping decorate the renovated rectory.

She worked part-time as a Bookkeeper for the Luke Society Christian Ministry in Vicksburg.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lester Neumann and her parents, William and Marie Stelbrink, and her brother, William Stelbrink Jr.

She will be lovingly remembered by her two children: Mark (Peggy) and grandchildren Daniel, Marina, and Robert and Heidi (Doug) and granddaughter Berit.

The family is grateful to the hardworking caregivers and staff of the Moneta Springs Memory Care unit at the Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, North Carolina.

It is their knowledge and heartfelt care of Alzheimer’s patients that makes their work a true calling.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Vicksburg, MS in September.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity fighting Alzheimer’s Disease will be appreciated.