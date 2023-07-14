Old Post Files: July 14, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

C. Cumming died here. • R.B. Evans, who has been ill at the Sanitarium, was able to be out. • Mrs. P.K. Steele was quite ill.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. John Hermann, Mrs. Julia Rosenberry, Mrs. Maurice Seay and her little daughter were visiting Meridian. • P.C. Canizaro and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Canizaro returned from Hot Springs, Ark.

80 years ago: 1943

John F. Podesta, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps, died in the South Pacific area. • The stockholders of O’Neil-McNamara Hardware Co., held their annual meeting.

70 years ago: 1953

Eugene Russell passed away. • Mr. and Mrs. William Barnard of Rolling Fork announced the birth of a son, William Jr. • Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pajerski and sons returned from a vacation in Florida.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Lyons announced the birth of a daughter, Sharla Jean. • Nettie Hirsch, former resident, died in Memphis.

50 years ago: 1973

Judge Robert A. Bonds signed the judgment on the acquisition of the last parcel of right-of-way on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. • Dr. John G. McCall, pastor of First Baptist Church, and Mrs. J.C. Greenoe, member and widow of a former pastor, turned the first spades of dirt at the groundbreaking for the church’s new activities building.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Mamie C. Singleton of Rolling Fork died. • Kristi Renita Kline is 1 today. • William John Horner died at the age of 89.

30 years ago: 1993

Former Chief Charles Davenport was back at the Vicksburg Police Department as a consultant. • Vicksburg’s public safety departments added more officers due to the expected influx of tourists headed to the casinos.

20 years ago: 2003

Rolling Fork Mayor Gary Henderson resigned after six years in office. • Wanda Hurt Warren wrote a letter thanking the city for help in repairs to the Vicksburg Art Association Constitution Firehouse. • Leonard Calwell died.

10 years ago: 2013

Chelsea Rick took a second preliminary win. • Candice Reeder took the helm as St Aloysius Lady Flash’s softball coach.