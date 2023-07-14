Photo Gallery: Gators rolling toward the 2023 football season
Published 4:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023
The Vicksburg Gators will stay close to home as they navigate their 2023 football schedule. All five of their non-region opponents are within about an hour’s drive, two Region 2-6A games are at home and a third is only a few miles away.
The Gators will play at home the first two weeks, on Aug. 25 in the season-opening Red Carpet Bowl vs. Holmes County Central and on Sept. 1 vs. Forest Hill. A two-game road swing to Natchez and Terry follows, before another home game with Yazoo City closes out the non-region schedule on Sept. 22.
The Gators take their open date on Sept. 29, then open the Region 2-6A schedule with a pair of difficult road games at Neshoba Central and Warren Central.
Two home games vs. Callaway (Oct. 20) and Ridgeland (Nov. 3) are sandwiched around a long road trip to Columbus on Oct. 27.
The regular-season finale against Ridgeland will also be a reunion for the Gators as they face former coach Todd McDaniel and his new team.
For more coverage of the Gators heading into the 2023 season, follow us at vicksburgpost.com and pick up our annual football preview magazine, “Playmakers,” which will be available Aug. 19.
2023 VICKSBURG HIGH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 — r-Holmes County Central
Sept. 1 — Forest Hill
Sept. 8 — at Natchez
Sept. 15 — at Terry
Sept. 22 — Yazoo City
Sept. 29 — Open date
Oct. 6 — *at Neshoba Central
Oct. 13 — *at Warren Central
Oct. 20 — *Callaway
Oct. 27 — *at Columbus
Nov. 3 — *Ridgeland
r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Vicksburg High
*MHSAA Region 2-6A games