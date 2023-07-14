Vicksburg Convention Center’s Ritz on the River ticket sales ending July 18 Published 12:16 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

The Vicksburg Convention Center is starting to add magic to the Exhibit Hall and halls in preparation for the 10th Annual Ritz on the River.

In honor of its 10th anniversary and the popularity of the event, the VCC announced this week it is opening 10 extra tables for sale. This year’s theme is “License to Thrill,” a reference to the “James Bond” series. Tickets are $50 each, or a table of 10 for $500. Tickets are available at the VCC Box office or ticketmaster.com.

No tickets will be available after July 18.

The charity this year is 7 Days for the Troops. They will use the money collected from Ritz to support a local organization, G6:2 Outdoors.

“We are so thrilled that Scott and his team have chosen to support G6:2,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. “In turn, we want to do all we can to raise the most dollars for these two organizations.”

This year, VCC added a 50/50 raffle, and Southard said a few lucky people will get to take home a piece of Ritz on the River 2023.

“We have some very special ‘Bond’ theme centerpieces that will be raffled off as well,” she said.

For more information, please call the VCC office at 601-630-2929 or go to ticketmaster.com to purchase your tickets online.