Vicksburg-Warren Partnership hosting free LinkedIn Training Published 12:08 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

The Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce is hosting two free LinkedIn Trainings with platform strategist and coach, Teddy Burriss.

Burriss, a LinkedIn Strategist, Trainer and Coach, will share best practices and tactics for building a professional LinkedIn profile, as well as tips, tricks and purposeful tactics professionals can use to build a brand through LinkedIn while starting and joining relevant conversations.

The sessions are a valuable component of the Chamber’s Ongoing Training Series, offering training opportunities to both Chamber members and the wider public. Pablo Diaz, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to enhancing the profitability and resilience of their members.

“Social networking and brand development play crucial roles in helping our members increase profitability,” Diaz said. “This training is an opportunity for them to learn more about how to use LinkedIn to accomplish that goal.”

Throughout the two-hour program, attendees will learn effective strategies for expanding their online networks and developing their personal and company brands, leveraging the popular networking platform LinkedIn.

The first session will be open to the public and is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the George Oaks Building on the Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren campus, 755 Highway 27. A second private session will be held for members of the Chamber Young Professional Group on July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits, 717 Clay St.

Chris Rials, Chamber and Corporate Programs Director for the Chamber encouraged Chamber members and the business community to register for the program.

“People typically know how to network face to face, but are the techniques and skills the same when you transition to online? The format of the sessions will be more discussion based than step-by-step procedures,” Rials said. “We invite the community to come and enjoy the conversation and get the tips they need to develop a professional LinkedIn profile. In addition, Mr. Burriss has offered a free digital copy of his book, ‘Networking for Mutual Benefit’ to all attendees.”

The second event to be hosted at John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits will be exclusively for members of the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals group and combine the networking, wine tasting and Burriss’ program into a fun evening session. For more information on how to join the Vicksburg Young Professionals, call the Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012.

The Vicksburg Warren Partnership’s Chamber Training Series provides engaging and informative sessions that benefit the Chamber members and Vicksburg residents. The quarterly sessions cover a range of topics. Most recently, topics such as leadership, work/life balance, communication and networking have been offered.

For more information on Chamber programming, visit vicksburgusa.com.