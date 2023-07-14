Warren County Land Records July 3 to July 12

Published 8:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 3 to July 12.

Warranty Deeds

• Edward R. Donald and Deborah Lynn Arnold to Heath Smith and Jamie Smith, Lot 1 South Haven Subdivision No. 2.
• Billy Collins Jr. and Shirley A. Collins to Alex Monsour, Part of lot 14 John Barefield Subdivision.
• Country Club Development, Inc. to David Brewer, Inc. Lot 31 Falcon Ridge, Part 3.
• Ferris Partners LP to Danisha Stampley, Lot 37 Broadmoor Subdivision.
• Reserve Life Estate Phares Delano Griffen and Lillian C. Griffen to Susan Griffen Sippel, Lot 70 Marian Park No. 4, Block A.
• James D. Keen Jr. and Michael S. Keen to James D Keen III and Tabitha Keen, Section 10, Township 17 North Range 4 East and Section 12, Township 17 North, 4 East.
• Andrew Miller and Emily Miller to Jarrad Plante and Jordan Plante Lot 23 Southside Land Co.
• Two River Cats, L.P. to George Rice and Beverly Rice, part of lot 95 and part of lot 96, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Deeds of Trust

• Edward Nelson Adcock and Sandra Marie Adcock to Mutual Credit Union, Section 44, Township 14, North, Range 3 East.
• Shen T. Little and Paul K. Barlow to Mutual Credit Union, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
• Larry Wolfe and Ronda B. Wolfe to Discover Bank, Lot 102, Marion Park No. 3 – Block B.
• Gregory Michael Evans to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC and Mr. Cooper, Lot 302, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.
• Forge Trust Co. FBO Nick L. Bounds to Kingdom Management Group LLC, Lot 7 Green Meadows Subdivision.
• GMFS LLC to Alex J. Monsour Jr., Sub Code 120 Sub. Section 1, Part of Lot 14 and Sub Code 40 Sub.1, Part of Lot 14 John Barefield Subdivision.
• Ronald J. Gullett and Shelia Gullett to Trustmark National Bank, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.
• Danisha Stampley to Mortgage Research Center LLC, Lot 37, Broadmoor Subdivision.
• Jarrad Plante and Jordan Plante to Open Mortgage, LLC, Lot 23 Southside Land Co.
• Marvin J. Petro and Kisha K. Petro to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 51, Enchanted Hills No. 1.
• Heath Smith and Jamie Smith to Pike National Bank, Lot 1, South Haven Subdivision. No. 2.

Marriage Licenses

• Justin Lane Barton, 27 of Louisiana to Erika Casey, 27 of Louisiana.
• Daniel Jackson Smith, 24 of Mississippi to Ashleigh Nichole Williams 25 of Mississippi.
• Harry Christopher Carter, 46 of Mississippi to Shenetra R. Kenney, 35 of Mississippi.
• Kevin Alton Walton, 46 of Mississippi to Stephanie Rochelle Parson, 41 of Mississippi.
• Tommy Lee Ames, 30 of Mississippi to Jaria Kaneshiawa, 30 of Mississippi.

