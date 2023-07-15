Longtime Warren Central coach Chad McMullin dies

Published 8:32 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Longtime Warren Centrall football and powerlifting coach Chad McMullin died on Saturday.

Chad McMullin, a longtime football and powerlifting coach at Warren Central, died on Saturday. He was 52.

McMullin was Warren Central’s powerlifting coach since 2001, and had worked at the high school since 1998. He’d coached several state champion powerlifters during his tenure, in addition to being the strength and conditioning coach for the football team. He had also coached cross country and basketball at various times.

McMullin was also an amateur powerlifter who competed in a number of state and national competitions.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Photo Gallery: Warren Central putting in the work in summer

Who’s Hot

Photo Gallery: Gators rolling toward the 2023 football season

Who’s Hot

Print Article