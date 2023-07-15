Longtime Warren Central coach Chad McMullin dies Published 8:32 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

Chad McMullin, a longtime football and powerlifting coach at Warren Central, died on Saturday. He was 52.

McMullin was Warren Central’s powerlifting coach since 2001, and had worked at the high school since 1998. He’d coached several state champion powerlifters during his tenure, in addition to being the strength and conditioning coach for the football team. He had also coached cross country and basketball at various times.

McMullin was also an amateur powerlifter who competed in a number of state and national competitions.

