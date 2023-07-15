Old Post Files July 15-16, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy!

100 Years Ago: 1923

Freda Blankenship who was ill was improving. • Mr. and Mrs. Tom Birdsong and children visited Gulfport. • Mr. and Mrs. Louis P. Cashman and children were visiting Chicago and Oklahoma.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Teresa Blum died. • Warren Lavins, former resident, died in Washington, D.C. • Mrs. William Jones entertained for Ann Black, sister of Mrs. Guy Jarrett.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Maj. Nathan Lewis of the U.S. Army Medical Corps, and his family, were here from Hampton, Va. • Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Lacy and daughter of Gulfport were here visiting relatives. • A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Shelton Burt.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Dr. F.M. Smith passed away. • Mrs. J.D. Pond spent a week in Canton with her daughter. • W.J. Vollor was chosen to lead the Warren County Bar Association.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. James O’Conner announced the birth of a daughter, Robin. • Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ellisworth were vacationing in Florida.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Wayne Dunigan became parents of a daughter, Angela Maxine. • Boatswain Mate Second Class Michael Kelly was the recipient of the 1973 Cecil M. Little Jr. Award for Naval Reserve Surface Division 6-71.

40 Years Ago: 1983

NAACP executive director Benjamin L. Hooks visited Vicksburg. • Steve Golding, the senior officer in charge of Ole Man River Towing, spoke to the Vicksburg Rotary Club. • Carley Lauren Buchler celebrated her first birthday.

30 Years Ago: 1993

A proposed city softball complex on U.S. 61 may be scrapped. • The Church of Christ Holiness collected canned and non-perishable food and clothing for flood victims. • Services were held for Mary C. Collins.

20 Years Ago: 2003

St. Mary’s Catholic School was demolished. • Youth Court Judge Johnny Price ordered parents to pay their children’s lawyer fees. • Former St Aloysius star Allison Hearn recovered from a broken hand and hit .548 at Jones County Junior College.

10 Years Ago: 2003

SCHC camp took children around the world. • Clear Creek Golf Course was the setting for championship week.