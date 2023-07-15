Photo Gallery: Warren Central putting in the work in summer Published 4:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

1 of 8

Warren Central’s 2023 football schedule will feature a mix of old and new, with the revival of a couple of rivalries and a fresh set of region opponents.

The Vikings open the the season Aug. 25 against Clinton, in the Red Carpet Bowl at Vicksburg High School.

On Sept. 22, they travel to play Madison Central. The long-running rivalry series with both schools went on hiatus following the MHSAA’s 2021 realignment, but will resume thanks to more non-region dates being made available under the 2023-24 alignment plan.

Email newsletter signup

Warren Central will also play Pearl for the 42nd time on Sept. 1, and Vicksburg for the 43rd time on Oct. 13

The Region 2-6A schedule, other than Vicksburg, is mostly new, however. Warren Central has never played Neshoba Central or Ridgeland. It has faced Columbus twice, the last time in 2014. It has played Callaway 26 times, but not since 2016.

For more on the Vikings heading into the 2023 season, follow us at vicksburgpost.com and check out The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine, “Playmakers,” which will be available on Aug. 19.

2023 WARREN CENTRAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Aug. 25 — r-vs. Clinton, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 — at Pearl

Sept. 8 — Germantown

Sept. 15 — Brandon

Sept. 22 — at Madison Central

Sept. 29 — Open date

Oct. 6 — *Ridgeland

Oct. 13 — *Vicksburg

Oct. 20 — *at Neshoba Central

Oct. 27 — *at Callaway

Nov. 3 — *Columbus

r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Vicksburg High

*MHSAA Region 2-6A games

Featured Local Savings