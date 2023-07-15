Photo Gallery: Warren Central putting in the work in summer

Published 4:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central’s 2023 football schedule will feature a mix of old and new, with the revival of a couple of rivalries and a fresh set of region opponents.

The Vikings open the the season Aug. 25 against Clinton, in the Red Carpet Bowl at Vicksburg High School.

On Sept. 22, they travel to play Madison Central. The long-running rivalry series with both schools went on hiatus following the MHSAA’s 2021 realignment, but will resume thanks to more non-region dates being made available under the 2023-24 alignment plan.

Warren Central will also play Pearl for the 42nd time on Sept. 1, and Vicksburg for the 43rd time on Oct. 13
The Region 2-6A schedule, other than Vicksburg, is mostly new, however. Warren Central has never played Neshoba Central or Ridgeland. It has faced Columbus twice, the last time in 2014. It has played Callaway 26 times, but not since 2016.

For more on the Vikings heading into the 2023 season, follow us at vicksburgpost.com and check out The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine, “Playmakers,” which will be available on Aug. 19.

2023 WARREN CENTRAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 25 — r-vs. Clinton, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 — at Pearl
Sept. 8 — Germantown
Sept. 15 — Brandon
Sept. 22 — at Madison Central
Sept. 29 — Open date
Oct. 6 — *Ridgeland
Oct. 13 — *Vicksburg
Oct. 20 — *at Neshoba Central
Oct. 27 — *at Callaway
Nov. 3 — *Columbus
r-Red Carpet Bowl, at Vicksburg High
*MHSAA Region 2-6A games

Print Article