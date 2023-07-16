FRAZIER: A dizzying situation and the care that saved me

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

About a year and a half ago, I woke up in the middle of the night and it felt like the bed was spinning.

There was no alcohol involved.

I fell back to sleep only to wake up woozy.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

I made my way downstairs, but the dizziness escalated. In fact, my symptoms became so bad, I became violently ill. It was scary because I had no clue what was going on.

Hubby was also concerned so, with a garbage bag in hand, he helped me into his truck and drove me to the emergency room.

Once there, I was given a shot of something and then whisked off to have a CT scan. Poor technician, he was trying to get me to lay down so he could proceed with the imaging, but I could not stop retching.

When the heaving finally subsided, I was able to continue with the procedure. As we waited for the results, I became very drowsy —so much so that I barely remember what the doctor said when he came in with the results.

Fortunately, my CT scan came back normal, so it was concluded I was experiencing a bout of vertigo. I had heard of people having vertigo before, but never really understood what they were feeling.

I now know.

Ironically, the next day all was well and that continued until three weeks ago, when the vertigo reared its ugly head. At first, I just assumed it would last a day like it had before and all would be well. But this time, it didn’t go away.

I did, however, have some medicine in the kitchen cabinet that had been prescribed the first go-round, so I popped one of the pills in my mouth.

It worked, but it also made me very sleepy, so for part of a week, I was sofa bound.

When my symptoms didn’t seem to be clearing up, I made an appointment with a doctor. They recommended I see a physical therapist. Apparently, there are different types of vertigo, one of which pertains to crystals in your ears.

Who knew we had crystals in our ears?

But somehow, these crystals can get out of whack causing vertigo, and there is a maneuver a physical therapist can do to help correct the problem.

It sounds hokey, but guys, it worked.

I returned the next week to the physical therapist for another maneuver, and it was decided since I was feeling better, we would let sleeping dogs lie. But before I left, the physical therapist gave me his personal cell number and told me to call him if my vertigo returned.

Let me just say how nice it is to live in a community where a medical professional really cares about you, enough to even share their cell phone number.

But folks, it didn’t stop there. This young man has texted me every couple of days to check in on my vertigo symptoms. I have shared with him that there are days when I am still experiencing some dizziness, but not to the level as before.

Some have said vertigo is caused by stress, so perhaps I am improving because of the reassurance from this caring physical therapist.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Opinion

Old Post Files July 15-16, 1923-2013

OUR OPINION: Something’s fishy down on Levee Street

SURRATT: My battle with Facebook part of a bigger problem

DIETRICH: The Little White Van

Print Article