Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 20 Sunday morning Published 12:07 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

A vehicle fire sent up a large black plume of smoke over Vicksburg on Sunday morning.

Assistant Chief Carl Carson of the Vicksburg Fire Department said that units from Station 8 responded to the blaze reported on Interstate 20 near Exit 1A at approximately 8 a.m.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about half an hour to fully extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.