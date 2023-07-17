Brother Carl (Charles Joseph) Evans, S.C. Published 10:07 am Monday, July 17, 2023

Brother Carl (Charles Joseph) Evans, S.C., 92, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, died on July 8.

He was the son of Robert F. Evans, Sr. and Evelyn Miller Evans.

He joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in 1947 and made his perpetual profession at the Brothers’ chapel at Saint Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, MS. Brother Carl answered a call to even more ministry by becoming an ordained Brother with his ordination at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis in 1975.

Carl was a learned man, earning a Bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL; and three Master’s degrees: two from Louisiana State University and one from Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, LA.

He had a distinguished career in the field of education, which spanned 54 years and two continents. In Africa, he served in schools in Uganda and Kenya. In the United States, he served as a high school teacher, guidance counselor and chaplain in Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana schools.

Though Brother Carl was a master biology teacher who even had a species of centipede he discovered in Africa named after him, he felt his best work was done outside the classroom.

As a licensed professional counselor, he assisted many within and outside the school community.

His love for hunting and fishing was legendary and he would generously share his catch with many “fisher-impaired” families or whatever he had shot with those who could brave a plate of his wild game.

Brother Carl was preceded in death by his parents as well as by nine of his eleven siblings and their spouses, including his brothers Fred (Tollie), J.W. (Scootie), Dr. Ed (Rosemary), Earl (Maryanne), Harry (Betty), Bobby (Rita); and his sisters Madeline (Joe) Franco, Evelyn (Rodney) Mouton.

He is survived by his sister Mary (John, deceased) Barber and brother George (Carol) Evans, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial Masses will take place on July 21 and 22 in Baton Rouge and Houma, LA., respectively.

Donations in honor of Brother Carl can be made to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Foundation (4600 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122).