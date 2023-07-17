Charles Augustus ‘Chuck’ Spicer, Jr. Published 3:38 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

Charles Augustus “Chuck” Spicer, Jr., 59, passed away on July 12.

He was orn on Aug. 4, 1963, in Albion, MI, to the late Charles Augustus Spicer, Sr. and Joyce J. (Thomas) Spicer.

Chuck’s family will receive visitors on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion, MI.

His Home Going Services will be celebrated on Saturday, July 22, at Grace Temple COGIC, 711 Grace St, Albion, MI with family hour beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

He will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery, Albion.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com