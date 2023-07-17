USACE Vicksburg District announces new branch chief within Regulatory Division Published 3:40 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District selected Andy Sanderson as chief of the Louisiana Branch within the Regulatory Division.

Prior to his selection, Sanderson served as the acting Regulatory Division Louisiana Branch Chief.

Sanderson began his career with the Vicksburg District in 2016 as an environmental specialist in the Regulatory Division. He also served as a senior environmental specialist responsible for evaluating and issuing individual and general permits, performing jurisdictional determinations, completing enforcement actions and serving as the Division Compliance Officer.

Prior to joining the district, Sanderson worked for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).

He has more than 17 years of regulatory experience across multiple state and federal agencies.

Sanderson also serves as the mitigation team lead in addition to his new role.

Sanderson holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Mississippi State University.