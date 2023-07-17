USACE Vicksburg District announces new branch chief within Regulatory Division

Published 3:40 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District selected Andy Sanderson as chief of the Louisiana Branch within Regulatory Division.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District selected Andy Sanderson as chief of the Louisiana Branch within the Regulatory Division.

Prior to his selection, Sanderson served as the acting Regulatory Division Louisiana Branch Chief.

Sanderson began his career with the Vicksburg District in 2016 as an environmental specialist in the Regulatory Division. He also served as a senior environmental specialist responsible for evaluating and issuing individual and general permits, performing jurisdictional determinations, completing enforcement actions and serving as the Division Compliance Officer.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Prior to joining the district, Sanderson worked for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).

He has more than 17 years of regulatory experience across multiple state and federal agencies.

Sanderson also serves as the mitigation team lead in addition to his new role.

Sanderson holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Mississippi State University.

More News

Vicksburg man sentenced to 10 years for meth possession with intent to distribute

MSU receives Small Business Administration funding to accelerate Vicksburg tech companies

Vicksburg board resolution declares Jacques’ a ‘public nuisance’

Grand Gulf Nuclear employees donate winnings to Wounded Warriors of Mississippi

Print Article