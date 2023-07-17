Vicksburg man sentenced to 10 years for meth possession with intent to distribute

Published 4:08 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Vicksburg man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Maurice Duff, 44, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court records, on January 11, 2021, Duff sold 83.62 grams of pure methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source in Hattiesburg.

Duff was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 19, 2022, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.  He pled guilty on Feb. 16, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica Rose and Shundral Cole.

