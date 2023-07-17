Vicksburg’s Pranger hauls in four top-8 finishes at National Senior Games Published 12:08 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

Steve Pranger’s trip to Pittsburgh was hardly the pits.

The Vicksburg resident snagged four top-8 finishes in racewalking and track and field events at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 64-year-old finished seventh in the 60-64-year-olds’ men’s 5-kilometer powerwalk; eighth in the 1,500 meter powerwalk; sixth in the high jump; and sixth in the triple jump.

Pranger also competed in the long jump, javelin, and 100 and 800 meters during the track and field events, but did not place. His best finish in those events was 11th in the javelin.

Pranger was competing in the National Senior Games for the fourth time.

“This was my best showing and look forward to competing in 2025 in Des Moines Iowa, especially since I get to move up to the 65-69 age group,” Pranger said. “And gives me incentive to keep up my powerwalking, running, jumping and throwing practices. Just like the 90-year-old who was doing the 1,500 meter race on Friday morning.”

The National Senior Games featured more than 21,000 athletes — all ages 50 and over — competing in 20 sports. Mississippi athletes won 12 medals, including two golds by racewalker Michael Barton-Murtaugh. The 53-year-old Pascagoula resident won the overall championship in the women’s 5K and 1,500 meter power walk events.

