Funeral services scheduled for Warren Central coach Chad McMullin

Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Longtime Warren Centrall football and powerlifting coach Chad McMullin died on July 15.

The funeral services for longtime Warren Central coach Chad McMullin have been scheduled for Friday, July 21, at Glenwood Funeral Home.

The visitation will last from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., followed by the service in the Glenwood chapel.

Glenwood Funeral Home is located at 145 Highway 80 in Vicksburg.

McMullin, 52, died on July 15. He was Warren Central’s powerlifting head coach, an assistant with the football team, and had previously been the cross country head coach and an assistant for the junior high basketball team.

McMullin also oversaw the strength and conditioning programs for football and many of the school’s other athletic programs. He had been at Warren Central since 1998.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses, and raised more than $9,000 in two days.

