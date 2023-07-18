Justin Jamel Wynn Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Mr. Justin Jamel Wynn, 43, passed away on July 11, at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, MS.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Elder Patrick Shell, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the City Auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.