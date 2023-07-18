‘Summertime in the River City’: A musical journey through time scheduled for July 30 Published 11:18 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Strand is hosting “Summertime in the River City” on July 30 at 5 p.m. with a possible encore at 7 p.m.

“Summertime in the River City” is a tribute to Black musicals from the golden age of American theater. Erika Wheeler, former Miss Mississippi delegate and choral director at Vicksburg High School, will be one of eight performers. Co-producer Melanie Sanders will also perform.

Judge Toni Walker Terrett is the producer who got “Summertime in the River City” started.

“We were talking about the recent deaths of Lucia Hawkins Brown and Harry Belafonte, who died earlier this year, and Melanie and I were discussing how that is a lost body of work that the young people are not familiar with and people our age are not familiar with,” Terrett said. “We talked about it and said that we wanted to commemorate not only their legacies but also their era of music, because that was one of the turning points in entertainment, especially for Black performers.”

“I think it is like a musical that is being done and it is going to be a performance of various types of music,” Wheeler said.

She will perform a musical theater opera piece from “Carmen.”

“There are other people that I think are going to come in and do pieces from musical theater that range from early age up into modern theater today,” Wheeler said.

The show will feature a live band as well as performers in costume.

Performers include :

Elements of Art

Kameren Batty

Ola Jones Clark

Shellon Wilson

Stephon Hughes

Erika Wheeler

Steven Issac Randle

Melanie Sanders

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased here.