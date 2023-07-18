Vicksburg Mayor sets Monday Q&A on Waste Management contract Published 11:40 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will host an open forum question and answer session involving the City of Vicksburg’s new contract with Waste Management Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

Residents who are unable to attend the program in person can call the city’s conference number at 601-801-3434 with their questions or send them through Facebook Messenger on the city’s Facebook page.

