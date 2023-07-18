Warren County Supervisors approve new fire protection district commissioners Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the appointments of five fire protection district commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday.

Jerry Briggs, Fire Coordinator for the Warren County Fire Service, presented the resolution to the supervisors.

Representing the Culkin Fire Protection District is John Rice Pettway, who was reappointed to a five-year term.

Email newsletter signup

Representing the first of two Bovina Fire Protection Districts is Reed Birdsong. Birdsong is filling the unexpired term of Roger Fillebaum, who died earlier this year. The second Bovina Fire Protection District will be represented by Jerry Stuart, who replaced David Mobley.

Eagle Lake Fire Protection District will now be represented by Ann Dahl, replacing Charles Ellis Lewis, and Fisher Ferry Fire Protection District will continue to be represented by Steve Johnson.

Fire protection districts commissioners are selected based on recommendations from their areas’ respective fire chiefs, Briggs said.

“A big part of that recommendation is that (prospective commissioners) must own property within their fire protection districts,” Briggs said. “We try to keep a pretty diverse board, with fire guys and members of the community.”

Additionally, Briggs added that the new fire station in Bovina is on schedule to open on Aug. 1.