Billie Jean Pinkins Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Mrs. Billie Jean Pinkins, 73, died on July 8, in Nashville, TN.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Church of God in Greenville, MS. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Church of God, Greenville.

The burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Pastor Howard Moncrief will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.