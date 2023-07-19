Billie Jean Pinkins

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Billie Jean Pinkins, 73, died on July 8, in Nashville, TN.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Church of God in Greenville, MS. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Church of God, Greenville.

The burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Pastor Howard Moncrief will be officiating the services.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

More Obits

Alvin Short

Eddie Lee Turner Sr.

Mary Ruth Fernstrom

Keairis Ford

Print Article