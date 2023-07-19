Calvin DeWitt Walker Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Calvin DeWitt Walker, 79 of Vicksburg, died the morning of July 17, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born September 25, 1943, to DeWitt and Martelle Walker in Vicksburg.

Calvin’s loveable demeanor, sense of wonder and witty humor will be greatly missed. His love and pride for his family were undeniable and he took great pleasure in bringing them joy.

Email newsletter signup

Calvin enjoyed watching Western movies, hunting, gardening, spending time with his family and caring for his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Chester Walker and brother-in-law, Michael “Mike” Dronyk.

Calvin leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Sophie Morris Walker; three children, Christopher Walker, Cheryl Walker and Troy Walker; his grandchildren whom he adored, Keith “Casey” Crnkovic, Cody Crnkovic, Joseph Walker and Rae Wuest; siblings, Charles Walker and Cynthia Dronyk; many nieces, nephews and his two dogs, Bella and B.B.

Following a private burial service, please join us for a celebration of Calvin’s life at his home on Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 in the afternoon.

As an alternative to flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Mississippi Wildlife Fund or your favorite animal charity.