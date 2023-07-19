Cherry Street shooting victim identified by Vicksburg Police

Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cherry Street and Harrison Street in reference to a shooting on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers found the victim, Preston Wilson Jr., 22 of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The investigation is ongoing and The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as information becomes available.

