Cherry Street shooting victim identified by Vicksburg Police
Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cherry Street and Harrison Street in reference to a shooting on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m.
Upon arrival, the officers found the victim, Preston Wilson Jr., 22 of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.
The investigation is ongoing and The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as information becomes available.