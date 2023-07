FEMA allocates more than $6 million for Sharkey County recovery Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced Tuesday that the U. S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $6,143,048.80 in federal funding to Sharkey County for debris removal operations following the devastating March 24 tornado that struck the towns of Rolling Fork and Anguilla.

This funding is authorized under Section 407 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

