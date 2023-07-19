Mississippi State unveils new football uniform design Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

1 of 3

STARKVILLE — A new era of Bulldog football will have a stylish new look.

The university unveiled its new uniform set this week, which includes a new helmet logo.

The Bulldogs’ maroon helmets will have the word “State” in a script font, replacing the “M-State” logo they had used since 2009. A stacked Mississippi State wordmark will be on the front bumper of the white facemask.

The maroon adidas jerseys will also have a small “M-State” logo at the neck line, replacing a larger banner logo that was used last season.

The state of Mississippi logo on the back was also shrunk and slightly altered, and shoulder numbers have been removed.

One big change is the elimination of gray throughout the primary uniform. Gray stripes on the pants and jersey sleeves were removed. The sleeve stripes are now white with maroon in the middle, while the pants stripes are maroon with white in the middle. The jerseys will also have a solid maroon collar instead of the white and gray one used in 2022.

Mississippi State did not release photos of its white jerseys or any alternate designs.

The Bulldogs will kick off the 2023 season — and Zac Arnett’s tenure as head coach — with three consecutive home games. The first is Sept. 2 at 3 p.m., against Southeastern Louisiana.

Mississippi State then hosts Arizona on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and LSU for the Southeastern Conference opener on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.