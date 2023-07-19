Old Post Files July 19, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

Alma Blanche Smith had a party on her second birthday. • Hilda Dent was the hostess at a bridge party. • Sister Mary Angela was ill. • W.A. Kelly was critically ill.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Gilbert Stoval arrived to assist with N.R.A. work. • The Warren County Alumni Association of A&M College was formed here with Miller Matthews as president.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Services were held for Henry B. Tucker. • Elizabeth Farley was ill at her home on Beechwood Road. • Pfc. Spero Abraham was in basic training at Keesler Field in Biloxi.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Services were held for William Clements Sr., a prominent Rolling Fork attorney. • Mrs. W.F. Harris and her daughters were enjoying a motor trip to North Carolina.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Gaines Byram celebrated their 25th anniversary. • John Price was recuperating from surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Easley and Shouphie Habeeb were vacationing in Hot Springs, Ark.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Stephen Ray Alford and Susan Renee George were married. • Mr. and Mrs. George L. Walters were the parents of a son, Kevin Lee. • Daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Leo McBroom announced plans to honor their parents on their 50th anniversary. • Miss Catherine Bailess and John Cecil Newton were married. • Christopher Scott McDonald celebrated his second birthday.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Joe Smiley, 67 of Port Gibson, left Kuhn Memorial State Hospital and spent two nights in a wooded area behind the hospital before being found by a search party. • Mrs. Rosalie O’Bannon Lewis died. • Ten-month-old John Milton Grimes was crowned King of the Mississippi Sunburst Baby Pageant.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Two proposed Vicksburg casinos, one with plans for a hotel and amusement park, were given approval by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. • Casino construction damaged some of the Vicksburg Military Park’s property below Washington Street, a meeting was planned to correct the problem.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Betty J. Weeden died in a wreck on U.S. 80 just east of the Big Black River. • Charlotte Koestler Duffey assumed the role of interim director of the Vicksburg Warren County Community Alliance. • The Friends of the Vicksburg Campaign and Historic Trail secure $25,000 for historical site preservation.

10 Years Ago: 2013

School revenue from casinos was down in June. • Schools said no to grants in which administrators take bulk.