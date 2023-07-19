Vicksburg student to speak at Hinds Community College summer graduation Published 10:20 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Nearly 400 Hinds Community College students will receive degrees in one of three summer graduation ceremonies.

Nursing and allied health graduates will have a ceremony at 2 p.m. on July 26. Students in other programs will graduate on July 27. Those with last names beginning with A-L graduate at 10 a.m. and those whose last names begin with M-Z graduate at 2 p.m.

All ceremonies are at Cain-Cochran Hall on the Raymond Campus.

All special speakers for the ceremonies are students receiving degrees.

Canton resident Deanna Sharkey will offer the invocation and benediction on July 26. She is receiving a degree in practical nursing. Sharkey is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and is a student member of the National Association of Licensed Practical Nurses. At age 33, she plans to start her career in Medical-Surgical Nursing and work toward becoming a registered nurse in the future.

Trent Ard will speak on behalf of classmates on July 26. He is from Pine, La. At age 28, he is earning an Associate Degree in Nursing. He is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and a new member of the Mississippi Organization of Associate Degree Nursing. He will further his education at the University of Southern Mississippi and wants to work in critical care.

Saying the invocation and benediction for both July 27 ceremonies is Patryce Washington, 27, a native of Prince George County, Maryland, and a current resident of Vicksburg. She is receiving an associate degree in general studies and plans to work as a medical assistant and client care coordinator in a mental health facility following graduation. She is a member of the Hinds Student Government Association.

The speaker for the 10 a.m. July 27 ceremony is DiNiya Baskin, 18. Baskin graduated from Clinton High School in May and graduates from Hinds as a dual enrollment student. She is a member of the Gamma Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. She plans to attend Jackson State University, majoring in Biology/pre-med and aspires to attend medical school at Baylor University.

Colby Wilson is the speaker for the 2 p.m. July 27 ceremony. Wilson, 19, is from Raymond. He is receiving an associate degree and is transferring to Ole Miss as a biology major. He is an officer-intern for the Gamma Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and serves on the executive board for Hinds Connection.

His goal is to become a forensic investigator.