Merit Health: West Campus building in Vicksburg ‘likely to be demolished’ Published 10:25 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

The former location of Merit Health River Region’s behavioral health and “Generations” units will not become another empty medical building in Vicksburg, according to a hospital representative.

Melanie McMillin, who is based in Flowood, confirmed to The Post that the building will likely be razed.

“Ultimately, the building will likely be demolished; however, there is no timetable currently established for demolition,” she said in a statement.

Email newsletter signup

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday he requested the building be demolished upon discovering Merit Health’s plan to consolidate services.

“I was informed some time ago that (consolidating services) was likely what they would do,” Flaggs said. “I asked that it be demolished and not left standing like we did the old Mercy and Kuhn hospital buildings. They said it was a business decision.”

Flaggs said he was assured that health care for Vicksburg residents will not be compromised in the wake of the decision. He also said he had ideas for alternate uses for the property, which fronts North Frontage Road and Interstate 20 West.

“We’re trying to work with (Merit Health) to see if they’d consider donating the land to somebody, maybe a nonprofit, to use for building on the site,” Flaggs said. “How nice would it be to have a fire station there?”