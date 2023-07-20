Portion of Clay Street blocked downtown for work on Vicksburg Hotel Published 10:05 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Vicksburg Hotel remodeling project has eeked into the street as of Thursday morning, with City of Vicksburg public works employees closing a portion of Clay Street for water line upgrades.

Interim Public Works Director Dane Lovell said Thursday that the temporary closure in the 800 block was to allow for water to be shut off to the building and a new valve to be placed. The closure is expected to last at least through Friday.

