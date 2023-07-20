Portion of Clay Street blocked downtown for work on Vicksburg Hotel

Published 10:05 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

The 800 block of Clay Street is closed for work on the Vicksburg Hotel. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

The Vicksburg Hotel remodeling project has eeked into the street as of Thursday morning, with City of Vicksburg public works employees closing a portion of Clay Street for water line upgrades.

Interim Public Works Director Dane Lovell said Thursday that the temporary closure in the 800 block was to allow for water to be shut off to the building and a new valve to be placed. The closure is expected to last at least through Friday.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Rolling Fork gets $15,663 from National Endowment for the Humanities for tornado recovery

Vicksburg Kiwanis Club inducts new member

Merit Health: West Campus building in Vicksburg ‘likely to be demolished’

Cherry Street shooting victim identified by Vicksburg Police

Print Article