Vicksburg Kiwanis Club inducts new member Published 10:28 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

Vicksburg Kiwanis Club welcomed its newest member, Madison Carpenter.

Daniel Miles is her Kiwanis sponsor.

Carpenter works at H&M Promotional Products and at Levee Street Warehouse. Her parents are John and Suzanne Heggins, who own H&M Promotional Products.

