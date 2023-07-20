Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for Leadership Vicksburg 2023-2024 Published 1:51 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Vicksburg 2023-2024 Program.

Leadership Vicksburg is a nine-month project-based program that provides participants with the opportunity to learn about and exert leadership by identifying key issues that impact Vicksburg and Warren County while developing solutions to those issues that benefit both the participants and the community. The program will kick off with an orientation and a retreat in September and then meet on the second Wednesday of each month.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. expressed his support for the program.

Email newsletter signup

“Leadership Vicksburg is committed to shaping community members into community leaders and as a city, we want to continuously see residents take an interest in their community and take action by exercising their own leadership gifts,” Flaggs said. “Every year, we welcome the opportunity to work with the different teams and projects that come out of the program, and we are glad to see the positive contributions of the participants to the city.”

During the nine weeks, participants will visit local businesses, organizations and government entities, and study the valuable lessons presented in the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” by Stephen R. Covey.

Participants will be better prepared to succeed and advance in every aspect of their lives and will gain a unique understanding of the challenges present in the community and how they can help in solving them. The program is designed to equip anyone willing to lead with the tools and knowledge to make a difference in the community.

“Leadership Vicksburg is an excellent example of individuals stepping up to see how they can grow personally to better serve our community. But the program also showcases the support of local employers in sponsoring their employees in professional development along with the support of businesses across Warren County in hosting site visits. Leadership Vicksburg is a model of our community coming together to become better,” said Kelle Barfield, President of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The deadline to apply for the Leadership Vicksburg program is Friday, Sept. 1. For more information, contact Chris Rials at the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012, or by email at crials@vicksburgchamber.org.