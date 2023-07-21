Cadence Bank appoints six new members to Vicksburg advisory board Published 10:29 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Cadence Bank announced Friday the appointment of six new members to its Vicksburg advisory board.

The advisory board consists of accomplished local industry leaders who will provide strategic guidance and insights to help generate growth in the local market. Leveraging their diverse backgrounds and extensive experiences, the new members will enhance the board’s capacity to provide valuable perspectives across the industry, Cadence Bank said in its announcement.

The new members of Cadence’s advisory board include:

Blake Nasif is an integral part of the management team at Vicksburg Specialty Company, a long-time family-owned business. For more than 20 years, Nasif has provided strategic and innovative solutions to the company. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi. Beyond his professional endeavors, Nasif actively contributes to his community as a valued member of the session at First Presbyterian Church.

Donna Ingram, CPA, PC is the president of a private accounting practice located in Vicksburg. She was a former partner at May and Company, a CPA firm. As a licensed certified public accountant and forensic accountant, she brings expertise and credibility to her profession. Ingram has a strong presence in the community, having served as both the past president and current member of the Vicksburg Rotary Club. Additionally, she holds the position of treasurer and board member at the River City Rescue Mission.

Henry Dulaney is the chief of engineering and construction at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District. He serves as a president of the Vicksburg YMCA and is a valued advisory board member for Mississippi State University’s Civil Engineering School, Merit Hospital and the Society of American Military Engineers. He also serves as a deacon at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Jill Pierce is a distinguished professor at Mississippi College. She actively contributes to various organizations, holding roles such as board member, executive committee participant and professional practice committee chair at Canopy Children’s Solutions. Additionally, she serves as a board member for the United Way of West Central Mississippi and Grace Christian Counseling Services.

Linda Fondren is a successful real estate developer who served as executive director of Shape Up Mississippi. She works to improve public health and quality of life through her involvement in multiple boards and organizations, including the Central Mississippi Planning Development District, Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation, Mississippi Museums Association, Vicksburg Rotary Club and Vicksburg Main Street Association. Fondren is dedicated to community development and progress.

Matthew Bell is the chief operating officer of Crosstek Solutions, LLC. In addition to his executive position, he owns and operates multiple small businesses in the local market. Bell also serves as an advisory board member at St. Paul Catholic Church.

“We are thrilled to welcome these highly accomplished individuals to our advisory board,” said Mark Buys, Vicksburg market president at Cadence Bank. “Their strong market connections and industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to navigate our banking growth goals in Mississippi. The addition of these new members reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer service.”

The Cadence Bank advisory board assumes a crucial role in identifying business development opportunities in Vicksburg and surrounding areas, and in recommending solutions to enhance the overall customer experience.

For more information on Cadence Bank, please visit cadencebank.com

