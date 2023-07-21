Carrie Mardorf selected to lead Vicksburg National Military Park Published 1:39 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

The National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday the selection of Carrie Mardorf as the new permanent superintendent of Vicksburg National Military Park, effective Sept. 10.

“Carrie is a proven leader who not only knows the park and Vicksburg community well but also has the experience and expertise needed to be a strong superintendent,” said N PS Southeast Regional Director Mark Foust. “Her track record of building community partnerships, honoring multi-cultural histories and leading large-scale projects makes her an outstanding choice to lead Vicksburg National Military Park.”

Mardorf transitions into the permanent role of superintendent after serving as the park’s acting superintendent since September 2021. During that time, she has led major projects in stabilizing portions of Vicksburg National Cemetery and repairing roads throughout the park.

"I have enjoyed working with the staff, partners and community members at Vicksburg for the past two years and I am honored to continue our work moving forward," Mardorf said. "As I step into the permanent role of superintendent at Vicksburg National Military Park, I look forward to exploring future partnerships with the community to continue our work in preserving Vicksburg's history for future generations."

Spending her early career in the private sector as a historical landscape architect and project manager, Mardorf joined the NPS in 2009 as the cultural landscape inventory coordinator for the NPS Intermountain Region. Mardorf later served as chief of cultural resources at Kalaupapa National Historical Park in Kalaupapa, Hawaii, before becoming superintendent of Cane River Creole National Historical Park in Natchitoches, La., in 2016. Mardorf has also served as acting superintendent at Kalaupapa National Historical Park and at Biscayne National Park in Homestead, Fla.

Mardorf holds degrees in landscape architecture from Iowa State University and historic preservation from the University of Vermont. She is also a January 2023 graduate of the Federal Executive Institute. In her free time, Mardorf enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, who is also an NPS employee.