Porters Chapel Academy welcomes Wyn Pratt as elementary music teacher Published 9:46 am Friday, July 21, 2023

This school year, Wyn Pratt joins Porters Chapel Academy as the school’s new elementary music teacher.

She recently retired from Redwood Elementary School in 2022. This past year she served her church, Crawford Street United Methodist Church, as interim music director.

Pratt holds a bachelor of arts in education from Millsaps College and a master of education from Mississippi College. She lives in Vicksburg with her husband, Thad, and children, Sara and Mallory (husband, Jon Hoffman, PCA alumnus, class of 2014).

