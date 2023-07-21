Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Funeral services for Seless Robinson Kelly are to be held on Saturday, July 22, in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Johnny Williams officiating; interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Seless Robinson Kelly, 70, passed away on Monday, July 10 in Dallas, TX following a brief illness. She was a Vicksburg native.

She was preceded in death by her father Albert Robinson and Deaster Hill, her brother Albert Robinson Jr. and Alex R. Gaulden, and her sister Delores Bishop.

She is survived by her son Joseph H. Kelly of Oklahoma City, OK, and her daughter Ennya Patrice Kelly of Heartland, TX; her brother Rodeaster Robinson Sr. of Stafford, VA, and her brother Felix G. Robinson of Vicksburg, MS; her sister Hurtisine R. Franklin of Oklahoma City, OK; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.