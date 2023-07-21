Warren County Land Records July 10 to July 17
Published 8:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of July 10 to July 17.
Warranty Deeds:
* Two River Cats, L.P. to George Rice and Beverly Rice, Part of Lot 95 and Part of Lot 96, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Maynord Land Company, LLC to Brian Charles McFall, Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Jean Rampy to G & M Builders, INC, Lot 176 Oak Park #4.
*Kenneth Michael McLaughlin Jr. and Kimberly D. McLaughlin to Board of Veterans’ Home Purchase Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Charles M. Smith and Lorraine Smith to Travis Stewart and Jennifer Stewart, Part of Lot 62, Vicks Enlarged-J.W.
*KAM Properties, LLC and SNL Company LLC to Chasin Eugene Acreman, Part Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Franklin Delano Ramsey, Willine Samprley Ramsey and Lois R. Freeman to Timothy Q. Derossette and Lucille H. Derossette, Lot 6, Katieville Subdivision.
*Maynord Land Company, LLC to Albert Barnes IV, Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Kenneth W. Pecanty and Joseph M. Pecanty Jr. to Ahmed Saleh Abubakar Ahmed and Katiba Mohamed Bobak, Lot 34, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.
Deeds of Trust:
*Unity Temple Church, Inc. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 3, ADJ and Part of Lot 7, Parkview Subdivision, and Lot 1, John Hutchinson Subdivision.
*Unity Temple Church, Inc. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Kenneth Michael McLaughlin Jr. and Kimberly Dowe McLaughlin to Board of Veterans’ Home Purchase, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Chasin Eugene Acreman to Trustmark National Bank, Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Timothy Q. Derossette and Lucille H. Derossette to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 3 and Part of Lot 3 Arthur Subdivision.
*Ahmed Selah Abubakar and Katiba Mohamed Bobak to Open Mortgage, LLC, Lot 34, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.
*JKG LLC to Riverhills Bank, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East
*James T. Edwards Jr. and Denise D. Edwards to Cadence Bank, Lot 33 Hyde Park Subdivision – Resurvey.
*Stephen Krapac and Mary J. Krapac to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 6 and Part of Lot 6 John Barefield Subdivision.
*Tonya Acuff to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*James H. Patterson and Vera Patterson to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 200 Openwood Plantation #4.
*Tommie L. Hubbard to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 12 Maywood Terence #6 Subdivision.
Marriage Licenses:
*Daniel Jackson Smith, 24 of Mississippi to Ashleigh Nichol Williams, 25 of Mississippi.
*Harry Christopher Carter, 46 of Mississippi to Shenetra R. Kenney, 35 of Mississippi.
*Kevin Alton Walton, 46 of Mississippi to Stephanie Rochelle Parson, 41 of Mississippi.
*Tommy Lee Ames, 30 of Mississippi to Jaria Kaneshiawa Terry, 30 of Mississippi.
*Clifford Howard Dunn, 65 of Mississippi to Linda Lewis Bledsoe, 62 of Arkansas.