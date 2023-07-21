Warren County Land Records July 10 to July 17 Published 8:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of July 10 to July 17.

Warranty Deeds:

* Two River Cats, L.P. to George Rice and Beverly Rice, Part of Lot 95 and Part of Lot 96, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Maynord Land Company, LLC to Brian Charles McFall, Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Jean Rampy to G & M Builders, INC, Lot 176 Oak Park #4.

*Kenneth Michael McLaughlin Jr. and Kimberly D. McLaughlin to Board of Veterans’ Home Purchase Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Charles M. Smith and Lorraine Smith to Travis Stewart and Jennifer Stewart, Part of Lot 62, Vicks Enlarged-J.W.

*KAM Properties, LLC and SNL Company LLC to Chasin Eugene Acreman, Part Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Franklin Delano Ramsey, Willine Samprley Ramsey and Lois R. Freeman to Timothy Q. Derossette and Lucille H. Derossette, Lot 6, Katieville Subdivision.

*Maynord Land Company, LLC to Albert Barnes IV, Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Kenneth W. Pecanty and Joseph M. Pecanty Jr. to Ahmed Saleh Abubakar Ahmed and Katiba Mohamed Bobak, Lot 34, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.

Deeds of Trust:

*Unity Temple Church, Inc. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 3, ADJ and Part of Lot 7, Parkview Subdivision, and Lot 1, John Hutchinson Subdivision.

*Unity Temple Church, Inc. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kenneth Michael McLaughlin Jr. and Kimberly Dowe McLaughlin to Board of Veterans’ Home Purchase, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Chasin Eugene Acreman to Trustmark National Bank, Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Timothy Q. Derossette and Lucille H. Derossette to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 3 and Part of Lot 3 Arthur Subdivision.

*Ahmed Selah Abubakar and Katiba Mohamed Bobak to Open Mortgage, LLC, Lot 34, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.

*JKG LLC to Riverhills Bank, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East

*James T. Edwards Jr. and Denise D. Edwards to Cadence Bank, Lot 33 Hyde Park Subdivision – Resurvey.

*Stephen Krapac and Mary J. Krapac to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 6 and Part of Lot 6 John Barefield Subdivision.

*Tonya Acuff to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*James H. Patterson and Vera Patterson to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Lot 200 Openwood Plantation #4.

*Tommie L. Hubbard to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 12 Maywood Terence #6 Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses:

*Daniel Jackson Smith, 24 of Mississippi to Ashleigh Nichol Williams, 25 of Mississippi.

*Harry Christopher Carter, 46 of Mississippi to Shenetra R. Kenney, 35 of Mississippi.

*Kevin Alton Walton, 46 of Mississippi to Stephanie Rochelle Parson, 41 of Mississippi.

*Tommy Lee Ames, 30 of Mississippi to Jaria Kaneshiawa Terry, 30 of Mississippi.

*Clifford Howard Dunn, 65 of Mississippi to Linda Lewis Bledsoe, 62 of Arkansas.