Vicksburg woman among those killed in two-car collision near Panther Burn

Published 12:21 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

A two-car collision on U.S. 61 North claimed the lives of three people Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Escape driven by 44-year-old Bertha S. Blackledge of Vicksburg traveled north on Highway 61 when it collided with a 2010 Pontiac G6 driven by 49-year-old Kenan L. Baker of Greenville, who was traveling south on Highway 61.

Blackledge, Baker and 39-year-old Shankia L. Williams, of Glen Allan, a passenger in the Pontiac G6, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash as well and is aiding in the investigation.

