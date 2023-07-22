Old Post Files for July 21, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. E. Frank left for Detroit after a visit to Vicksburg. • Amelia Kaufman visited Delhi, La. • Lomax Norwood, Herman Harvey and Warner Colvin left for A&M College.

90 Years Ago: 1933

A marriage license was issued to Harry McBroom and Stella Cooper. • Charles W. Miller died.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Joe McNamara left for Miami, Fla., for duty with the U.S. Army Air Corps. • Mary Lou Bell was a patient at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. W.J. Rowland and daughter Juliette returned from visits to relatives at several points in Mississippi.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mrs. Dora Canada Evans, an Edwards resident died. • Beulah Ferguson, a lifelong Vicksburg resident, passed away. • Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Moore moved into their new home on Parkway Drive. • Gann Williamson visited Memphis.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for The Southern Wood Brothers Company’s new $110,000 plant. • Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bliss announce the birth of a daughter, Donna.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Lucy Halpin was crowned Little Miss Playground of 1973 in a pageant. • Sister Mary Michael McQuillan RSM, died. • Mrs. Betty Barnes became associated with John Gussio Brothers, Inc.

40 Years Ago: 1983

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, national president of Operation PUSH, visited Vicksburg to promote a get-out-and-vote rally. He was accompanied by the state president Dr. Leslie McLemore. • J.J. Newman of Vicksburg, a former automobile dealer, died.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Gov. Kirk Fordice asked the Small Business Administration to declare Warren County a disaster area in the wake of the July 11 flooding that killed one man and inundated many homes in Hamilton Heights and other areas. • Mayor Joe Loviza read the oath of office to new police officer Anthony Leon Collins in a ceremony at City Hall.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Central District Highway Commissioner Dick Hall said Interstate 20 through Vicksburg and Warren County needed to be rebuilt to make it safer. • Bonnie Ameen-Huntington died. • Deborah Kay Cox died on Louisiana 602 near Mound.

10 Years Ago: 2003

The CAP Center gave a local family new hope. • Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan came to Vicksburg.