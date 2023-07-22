Photo Gallery: Ninth Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Published 4:52 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

More than 400 children ranging in age from elementary to high school attended the Ninth Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp Saturday morning at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium.

The players participated in football drills for nearly three hours, under the watchful eye of Butler, VHS coaches, and college players from Alcorn State and Jackson State. Although some of the drills were competitive, the atmosphere of the event was friendly and fun more than it was intense.

The camp started in 2015 after Butler, then a rookie cornerback, helped the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX by making a game-saving interception at the goal line in the final minute of the game. Butler, a Vicksburg native and former VHS star, went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Tennessee Titans. He helped New England win another Super Bowl in the 2016 season and get to a third in 2017.

Butler’s camp has been held on the third Saturday of July each year since.

“This camp is not about making it to the NFL. It’s about being a young man or young lady when you grow up. It just means a lot,” Butler said. “Just learn how to compete on and off the field no matter what, and find something to do to be constructive and do right.”

