Trinity Baptist’s Vacation Bible School blends sports and faith Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Trinity Baptist Church hosted its vacation bible school this past week, with a sports-themed twist.

Pastor Bill Wright said he decided to do the vacation bible school a little differently this year. Children were able to participate and learn about sports throughout the week, choosing between football, soccer and basketball. There was also an arts and crafts group.

“The children signed up at the very beginning of the camp and selected what sport they wanted to participate in,” Wright said.

Email newsletter signup

Children were, however, able to switch at the beginning of the camp once. Wright said organizers wanted to try to keep the same children in the same groups for the “coaches,” or group leaders.

Once the children were dropped off at 8 a.m. each day, the programming began with a bible verse and song. Wright called this time in the morning their “pep rally.” After that, children and leaders would break off into groups for an activity, where they learned some basic sports drills and art techniques. After that, they were able to play a game of the sport they chose and completed an arts and crafts activity. The children were also provided lunch before leaving at 11:30 a.m. each day.

Wright said Trinity was able to make the week possible thanks to the number of student volunteers and teachers from area high schools.

“Some of their student-athletes came over and helped us do the camps. Without them, we really wouldn’t have been able to do what we have done this week,” Wright said.

Trinity Baptist had approximately 120 children participate in its vacation bible school each day. At the end of the camp, they had a closing ceremony where every child was awarded a medal for the week and celebrated the past week.

“It has been a time where we have let kids be kids and we just wanted to have fun with them,” Wright said. “We wanted them to know that Jesus loves them and wants to give them joy and Jesus wants to give them hope and eternal life.”