Charles Spencer Lofstrom

Charles Spencer Lofstrom, 74, of Corinth, MS, passed away Thursday, July 20, at Magnolia Regional Health Center.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Gideons International.

