Enrollment open for Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Fall 2023 cycle Published 9:59 am Monday, July 24, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced today the opening of enrollment for the Fall 2023 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp.

The program will begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and run for six weeks.

Classes will be held at the Hinds Community College-George Oaks Building, Bruce Training Lab, Room 110 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Entrepreneur Bootcamp program is designed to support individuals interested in starting or growing a small business.

The program will cover essential business topics including market research, accounting, legal, finances and marketing. In addition, the program will include past winners and participants of the program, who will provide insight into their successes and challenges.

Business community leaders will also serve as coaches and mentors to participants.

At the end of the program, entrepreneurs will be encouraged to finalize and present their business plans to a committee of bankers, who will review and rank them.

The entrepreneur that develops the best and most feasible business plan will be declared the winner of a seed grant in the amount of $1,500 to help him or her with the cost of opening or improving their small business.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Business Plan Competition is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Cadence, Delta Bank, Guaranty Bank, Mutual Credit Union, Regions Bank, River Hills Bank and Trustmark.

“The Entrepreneur Bootcamp program continues to have strong demand and I believe that is an indication of the entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Vicksburg and Warren County,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. “In Vicksburg, you do not have to stop at the point of just dreaming about owning your own business or being your own boss. If you want to be an entrepreneur in our City, we have the resources to help you, and this program is what you need to begin with to get you on your way to success.”

“It’s important that our Chamber of Commerce not only supports our existing business environment but also has an eye on the economic future of our community and the individuals who are bold enough to build local businesses,” said Kelle Barfield, President of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The instruction that participants of the entrepreneur boot camp receive is invaluable as it helps them to consider the huge array of details that go into starting and owning a business. Past entrepreneurs have also seen value in the networking and idea exchange from fellow business people, giving them the confidence and support it takes to nurture a business idea into a business success.”

“We are excited to unveil the Fall 2023 Entrepreneur Bootcamp and remain dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses within our community through this exceptional program,” said David Cox, Chair of the Economic Development Committee with the Chamber of Commerce and Senior Vice President of Cadence Bank in Vicksburg. “The Chamber is committed to enhancing the boot camp’s offerings, making it even more impactful than in previous years. If you’re looking to launch a new business venture or to expand an existing business, I wholeheartedly encourage and invite you to participate in the program and to take advantage of the individual assistance it provides.”

The deadline to register for the Entrepreneur Bootcamp is Friday, Sept. 1.

For more information, contact Chris Rials at the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012, or by email at crials@vicksburgchamber.org.