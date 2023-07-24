LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vicksburg earned its License to Thrill Published 9:11 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Dear Editor,

The Vicksburg Convention Center would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many organizations and individuals that supported the 10th Annual Ritz on the River-007 License to Thrill.

The performance by the Troy Laz band was delightful. With a portion of the proceeds going to 7 Days for the Troops, it really showcased how much our city cares.

Scott Burns with 7 Days for the Troops engaged the crowd and together the VCC and Scott raised $17,000. This is the most ever raised in the 10 years of Ritz on the River. Scott in turn was able to present G6:2 with a track chair for the group to use for their guided hunts for disabled veterans and other persons with disabilities.

We would like to recognize the numerous sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who made this event such a spectacular night. Ritz on the River sponsors include Mutual Credit Union, Vicksburg Convalescent Home, Waterview Casino, Bally’s Vicksburg, Lindsay Dedeaux-State Farm, Keller-Williams Julie Patton Johnson, Visit Vicksburg, City of Vicksburg (Mayor George Flaggs Jr., Alderman Michael Mayfield and Alderman Alex Monsour), Delta Bank, RiverHills Bank, Riverwalk Casino, Southern Hospitality Services and Terry Services.

The community volunteers that were willing to give of their time to assist in helping the event run smoothly include Carolyn Allen, Melanie Allen, Patti Beard, Diane Curd, Tiffany Mobley, Ava Pritchard, Cathy Sanford, Shanya Thompson, Wendi Treadwell and Debra Ward.

Special thanks to Lynn Johnston and Katie Wong for the amazing floral arrangements.

Ritz on the River has been a fantastic event for 10 years with a wonderful partnership with Mutual Credit Union. We look forward to seeing everyone at our future events.

Sincerely,

Erin Southard

Executive Director, Vicksburg Convention Center

Managed by VenuWorks